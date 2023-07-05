Stocks pull back from record highs on profit-taking

SStocks closed lower amid profit-taking on Tuesday, after the market reached the highest single-day gain of 2,446 points in the previous session. Investors chose to make some profit, and activity remained healthy throughout the session, according to traders.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 341.99 points or 0.78 percent to 43,557.02 points against 43,899.01 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 44,511.52 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 43,488.38 points.

“Market witnessed profit-selling after displaying the best performance ever in the last 3 trading sessions, pushing the KSE 100 index up by +9.5 percent. Investors chose to realise some gains,” Arif Habib Limited reported.

Exploration and production, refinery, and technology sectors had remained in the limelight, it added.

Stocks that contributed significant to the volumes were PRL, CNERGY, WTL, MLCF, and OGDC.

“Pakistan equities nosedived today [Tuesday] and closed negative owing to profit-taking by investors following yesterday’s historic gains. Fertiliser, cement, and chemical sectors were the major laggards in the session, cumulatively shedding 281 points from the index,” Ismail Iqbal Securities said in a post-session report.

Traded shares increased by 38 million shares to 419.302 million shares from 381.904 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs15.839 billion from Rs8.647 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.622 trillion from Rs6.687 trillion.

Out of 333 companies active in the session, 103 closed in green, 211 in red, and 19 remained unchanged.

A $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund brought a massive boost for Pakistan’s economy, surging its stocks, easing the inflation rate for the first time in seven months to 29.4 percent in June 2023, and strengthening the local currency.

Ease in inflation also sparked some speculations that the central bank key policy rate, which reached its peak at 22pc, would soon begin to reverse in the coming months, potentially leading to reduced bank financing costs for industries and businesses.

KSE-30 index decreased by 71.26 points or 0.46 percent to 15,498.96 points compared with 15,570.22 points recorded in the last session.

“Better trading activity was seen at PSX. Market recorded traded value of Rs15.8 billion today [Tuesday] in ready/cash market, marking the highest figure achieved since August 16, 2022,” Topline Securities stated.

The IMF loan can help Pakistan stabilise its capital, currency, and bullion markets, which have been affected by a year-long economic and political uncertainty.

"Investors' confidence is sharply reviving as a result of the staff-level agreement with the IMF and $3 billion standby arrangement," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 111.281 million shares from 67.527 million shares.