Cement sales decline 22.80pc in June ‘23

LAHORE: Cement dispatches declined 22.80 percent in June 2023 with total intake at 4.063 million tonnes against 5.264 million tonnes during the same month last fiscal, data showed on Tuesday.

However, a whopping increase of over 100 percent was registered in June 2023 exports compared to June 2022.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), domestic dispatches in June 2023 were 3.487 million tonnes compared to 4.979 million tonnes in June 2022, down 29.97 percent.

On the other hand, exports went up 102.59 percent with volumes standing at 576,309 tonnes in June 2023 as against 284,471 tonnes during the same month in 2022.

Total sales volumes of factories up north declined 30.08 percent to stand at 2.950 million tonnes in June 2023 against 4.220 million tonnes in June 2022. South-based manufacturers sold 1.113 million tonnes cement during June 2023 that was 6.60 percent more compared to the dispatches of 1.044 million tonnes during June 2022.

Domestically, sales of factories up north dropped 30.75 percent to stand at 2.855 million tonnes against 4.122 million tonnes in June 2022, whereas south-based factories sold 632,093 tonnes, down 26.23 percent compared to 856,863 in June 2022.

Exports from the north dropped by 1.88 percent to 95,333 tonnes in June 2023 from 97,163 tonnes in June 2022. However, exports of cement factories down south jumped up by 156.78 percent to stand at 480,976 tonnes in June 2023 from 187,308 tonnes during the same month last year.

During fiscal year 2022-23, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 44.579 million tonnes, down 15.71 percent from 52.891 million tonnes dispatched during the last fiscal year.

Of this, domestic dispatches went down 16 percent to 40.013 million tonnes against 47.635 million tonnes in FY22, and exports declined 13.13 percent to 4.566 million tonnes against 5.256 million tonnes last fiscal.

Region-based dispatches showed that the units up north sold 32.776 million tonnes cement domestically during FY23, down 16.89 percent than 39.439 million tonnes during the last fiscal year. However, exports from the north increased by 17.41 percent to 1.069 million tonnes during FY23 compared with 911,065 tonnes exported during the last fiscal year. Total dispatches by north-based mills reduced by 16.12 percent to 33.846 million tonnes during FY23 compared to 40.350 million tonnes in FY22.

Similarly, domestic dispatches of the south-based units declined 11.70 percent to 7.237 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 8.196 million tonnes dispatched during the preceding year. Exports of the southern manufacturers declined by 19.53 percent to 3.496 million tonnes during fiscal year 2022-23 compared with 4.345 million tonnes exported during the last fiscal. Total dispatches by south-based mills were slashed by 14.41 percent to 10.734 million tonnes during FY23 from 12.541 million tonnes during FY22.

APCMA spokesman said that the government should facilitate export-oriented industries so that they can regain momentum in the international markets and the country can come out of the current difficult times.

“Boosting exports will play a pivotal role in the revival of our economy. Signing of standby agreement with IMF is only an interim solution and we must use our own resources in order to build a stronger Pakistan,” he added.