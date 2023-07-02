Suspects held after recent attacks in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police rounded up some suspects to check their involvement in criminal activities after a series of attacks took place in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station and nearby areas during the last week.

Besides this, more Ababeel Squad bikers were deployed for patrolling the narrow streets in order to keep a check on suspicious elements.

Also, the police released the photos of the two suspected target killers believed to be behind the attacks and sought the help of the public in their arrest.

A source said some suspects were rounded up and questioned by the cops after two attacks on Sikhs and as many attacks on policemen in the specific suburb.

During the last few days, a Sikh was killed and another wounded in two attacks on consecutive days in Kakshal and nearby areas.

Besides, a cop was shot and wounded in the vicinity while three cops were wounded on the nearby Kohat Road. All these incidents happened within three days last week.

A source informed that some suspects including those having criminal record were held from the vicinity during targeted operations.

Some were released later after they were cleared while a few were questioned.

Also, the police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence of the four attacks to find the group or groups behind these attacks. Photos of two suspected target killers were released so people could help the police in identifying and arresting them.

After an increase in patrolling and taking measures for security, the law and order situation remained under control in Peshawar and other districts during Eid.

The police were directed to remain alert during the Eidul Azha and ensure peace during the holy festival across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police were alerted to increase patrolling and set up more checkpoints. The entry points to the main cities were further strengthened.

Special measures were directed in the wake of recent targeted attacks as well as increase in street crime.

All the district police officers were directed to chair meetings on security on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

In Peshawar, over 4,000 policemen were deployed for security across the provincial capital during Eid.

Apart from patrolling by the regular police, City Patrol and Ababeel Squad, checkpoints were set up at more places in the city areas.

Special search and strike operations were also conducted in Yakatoot, Dir Colony, Kakshal and other areas in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station.