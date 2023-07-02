Traffic between KP and GB restored after landslides hit

MANSEHRA: The traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan was restored after a hiatus of a day or so as the Kaghan Development Authority removed landslides from the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road near the Soach area on Saturday.

“A large number of visitors from parts of the country have thronged to the scenic valley and enjoy a hustle free journey as the road which was blocked because of landslides is cleared to traffic,” Assad Shahzad Khan, the assistant director of Kaghan Development Authority, told reporters.

The heavy landslides blocked the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road at Soach and Basal areas on Friday night and suspended traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The motorists and passengers travelling between Gilgit-Baltistan were stranded in the valley. “Now, the tourists in Kaghan valley are enjoying their journey,” Asad Shahzad Khan said.

He added that a record number of visitors from within the country and even abroad rushed to the scenic valley to enjoy pleasant weather and destinations.

“This picturesque valley is unique as it has glaciers on one side and Kunhar River on the other as both are a great source to turn local weather pleasant,” Maryam Khan, who had reached here all the way from Lahore along with her family, said.

The chairman of the Hoteliers’ Association in Kaghan valley, Hassan Deen, said that the tourists were being welcomed wholeheartedly by the business community in the valley.

“Our businesses, which were adversely affected by last year’s flash floods and Covid-19 pandemic, could revive if we receive such an influx of tourists in the rest of the season,” he added.