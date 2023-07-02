WSSP disposes of 11,000 tonnes of waste on Eid

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) collected and disposed of over 11000 tonnes of waste from the 65 urban union councils of the provincial capital during the three-day Eidul Azha cleanliness operation, officials said on Saturday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Mahar Ilahi, acting Deputy Commissioner Saniya Safi and Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir and General Manager Operation Engr Turab Shah had inaugurated the operation on the first day of Eid.

They distributed sweets among the sanitary workers present on the occasion and paid tribute to their dedication and commitment in cleanliness of the city.

The company collected 4561 tonnes on the first day, 4236 on the second day and 2112 tonnes on the third day of Eid. The sanitary teams sprayed, fumigated and limed all containers, collections points. The teams would spray and fumigate transfer stations and dumping sites to control stench.

The successful operation drew appreciation from all walks of life and elected representatives of district government and caretaker ministers sent messages acknowledging efforts of the company.

A total of 3,259 sanitary staff participated in the operation to collect sacrificial animal waste from the city with the help of 683 vehicles of different sizes and transfer it to Shamshato dumping site.

The plan was finalised during a meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hassan Nasir. General Manager Operations Engineer Turab Shah, Zonal Managers of all five zones, solid waste managers, and other officials were also present in the meeting.

Leaves of all management and operation staff were cancelled. All required equipment and materials have already been procured including lime, tools, equipment and chemicals for spray and fumigation at transfer stations and dumping sites.

An awareness drive was launched and the community awareness teams displayed banners on major roads, squares and parks for mass awareness. The teams also distributed pamphlets for mass awareness how and where to dump offal.

WSSP, in collaboration with the district government, also distributed biodegradable shopping bags among masses to discourage open dumping in streets and roads. Citizen Liaison Cell of WSSP has engaged ulema who delivered special sermons on Friday on importance of cleanliness and proper disposal of waste.

According to the plan, a 200-feet long and 90-feet deep pit had been dug at the dumping site for safe disposal of waste. A team of sanitary staff patrolled the city’s roads and the road leading to the dumping site and clean waste fallen on roads.

A total of 2,897 WSSP’s own sanitary staff and 362 outsourced staff participated in the operation, of which 1,827 are sanitary workers, 756 Katta Kullis, 168 helpers and 383 drivers, 82 supervisors and 64 municipal inspectors.