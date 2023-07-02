Sacrificial meat distributed in KP

MANSEHRA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre on Saturday started the distribution of sacrificial meat in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Kohistan. A press release issued by the Saudi Embassy here says that KSrelief has been implementing the Qurbani Project in Pakistan.

The charity has sacrificed as many as 1700 sheep in the country which were now being distributed among the deserving families in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Kolai-Palas (Kohistan) Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Dir upper, Mardan, and Charsadda.

“This meat would be given away to deserving and flash floods affected families of seven districts of the province in Pakistan,” says the press release.

It added and said that a total of as many as 79331 individuals would benefit from the ongoing sacrificial meats distribution in KP and National Disaster Management Authority, local governments and nongovernmental organisations would be partnered with the Saudi charity in completing the task.