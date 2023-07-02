People are talking about

— the horrible practice of lifting animals with cranes to apartments in high-rise buildings, especially before Eidul Azha, where they are kept in small spaces creating an unhygienic atmosphere. People say in many cases, animals suffer injuries and harm during the lengthy and cumbersome process, while there is a lot of noise and commotion in the area as people gather to watch the ‘spectacle’, as they all have some advice for the owner of the animal and the crane operator.

— a gang's modus operandi whereby the criminals would bring gifts to citizens by pretending to be representatives of a courier service and get their thumbprint on the receipt, then copy it on silicon and also use it to get a duplicate SIM card in their name. People say the shocking aspect was all the information to log into the account through the customers' digital mobile phone application was already available to the gang through the bank manager, their partner in crime!

— how we seem to have lost the true spirit of Eidul Azha because the act of sacrifice has become a mere ritual and in many cases, an occasion to display one’s wealth and social status. People say religious teachings are clear regarding this but no one pays any heed and a majority of the citizens follow social conventions and practices out of ignorance of what is the requirement for a sacrifice, so scholars need to give intensive education on the subject.

— the thousands of weaving factories lying shut for many months and how they and their workforce have no future to look forward to. People say the solution is simple and just as the SMEs are merely asking for equitable treatment in electricity pricing as currently they have to pay three times more than the privileged, large units. They just want a level playing field and are more than willing to pay the same price as is applicable to the large units.

— how disheartening it is to see that Pakistani society has devolved into a constant battle reminiscent of Darwin’s theory of the survival of the fittest, as with a burgeoning population and limited resources, it seems that only the strongest species can thrive in this scenario. People say it is time for us to embrace a system that ensures everyone receives their rightful portion of resources through collective efforts and commitment to justice so we can build a prosperous future for all.

— how it’s high time for the government to take strict action against such heinous crimes as rape and abuse against women and provide a safe environment for them. People say the government should also focus on educating the male population about the importance of respecting women and treating them equally; stop victim-blaming and shaming and start holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions, as only then can we hope for a better and safer future for women in Pakistan.

— beggars and how the problem escalates during days when alms are doled out for charity. People say while the sight of individuals in need is undoubtedly distressing, it is important to approach this issue with compassion, empathy and a focus on finding sustainable solutions but the problem is not easy to solve because those who beg not because they are needy but because they want to cash in on the opportunity also roam the streets, as is often reported in the media. — I.H.