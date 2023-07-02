Govt, millers tussle keeps public in a fix

Rawalpindi : The government and flour mill owners have failed to resolve the flour crisis for over six months and there is every likelihood that if government did not start issuing wheat quotas to millers, flour prices will further increase in open market shops in the coming days. The millers were purchasing wheat (privately) from the open market and selling flour bags at the price of gold.

Meanwhile, despite the situation, it came as a surprise to learn that Deputy Director (Food) Ghulam Abbas Mehar has no idea of the rates of flour bags in the open market and he told ‘The News’ that he was trying to convince Punjab government to start issuing wheat quota immediately to reduce the price of flour in open market shops. “If the government does not start issuing wheat quota to millers, flour prices will further increase in open market shops in coming days, Mehar told ‘The News’ here on Saturday.

On the other hand, the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been paying a huge cost of this fight between the government and millers and buying a 15-kilogram flour bag between Rs2600 to Rs2650. Some flourmills were making packing of 20-kilogram bags but selling them at Rs3000 to Rs3200.

Deputy Director (Food) Ghulam Abbas Mehar claimed that flour bags were selling at skyrocketing prices in open market shops. “I have no idea at which rate shopkeepers are selling a flour bag,” he admitted. He also admitted that the Punjab government has failed to issue wheat quotas to millers. Punjab government cannot fix ex-mill price without issuing wheat quota to millers, he said. We could not do anything against flour price hike because we were not issuing government wheat of millers, he said.

Neither government nor the millers were upset about this situation, only and only poor public was leading a difficult life due to this embarrassing situation when they were buying ‘Atta’ at the price of gold for over six months.

Some senior representatives of the All Pakistan Flourmill Association on condition of anonymity said that first time in history Punjab government has hoarded wheat and filled their stores. The Punjab government was not issuing government wheat to millers therefore public was buying flour bags at skyrocketing prices. All Pakistan Flourmills Association (Chairman) Iftikhar Ahmed Mutto was reluctant to answer this important issue of the flour crisis. He told ‘The News’ that he was busy and not available to answer.

The District Food Department, the local administration, and others badly failed to address this issue resulting in people of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad buying ‘Atta’ at skyrocketing prices. Who will take up this issue, who will provide ‘Atta’ to the public at cheaper rates, and who will take action against corrupt officers of the District Food Department they illegally involved in the embezzlement of 450000 ‘atta’ bags of 10-kilogram in the holy month of Ramazan, people belonged to all walks of life questioned. RNWA President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi has also warned a further increase in the prices of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’. He has warned to sell a ‘roti’ at Rs25 and a ‘naan’ at Rs30 due to prevailing flour prices.