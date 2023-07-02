New cycle track along Rawal Lake to be developed

Islamabad : The civic agency has decided to develop a new cycle track along Rawal Lake to attract local and foreign tourists to this green area of the federal capital.

According to the details, there is already a track available for hikers and some bicycle-riding enthusiasts. But it cannot be safely used at the moment due to uneven patches and tall grass.

An official has informed, “The development of cycle track was committed when first Master Plan of Islamabad was prepared in the early 60s. Unfortunately, the city managers failed to implement it due to which the use of vehicles continued to increase in the capital city.”

A report by the climate change ministry stated “Per kilometre, cycling has a carbon footprint of around 20g of CO2. This is less than a tenth of the emissions produced by a car over the same distance.”

Scores of people continue to visit Rawal Lake and its adjoining areas throughout the year. Some of them go there to enjoy a green, calm, and serene environment. There are also people who observe and record the sounds of indigenous and migratory birds. This data helps understand the fact whether bird species are increasing or decreasing near Rawal Lake.

Another official has said that Rawal Lake is an amusement place of international standards offering services like a picnic area including dedicated barbecue spots with grills, adventure sports like wall(rock) climbing, quad bikes in F1 Tracks, boating, fishing, fancy bird aviary, train rides, and restaurants.

“The number of vehicles coming to this spot is increasing day by day. So we will develop a cycle track to provide the visitors with an opportunity to avoid using carbon-emitting vehicles. We want to develop a bicycle culture that can help reduce air pollution and protect the natural enviro­nment,” he said.

Rawal Lake is an artificial reservoir built on the Korang River, which runs from the Margalla Hills. The place is usually crowded over the weekends from Friday to Sunday.