‘Islamabad needs 250 buses for effective mass transit’

Islamabad: Islamabad faces an escalating challenge of road safety, traffic congestion, and air pollution. “Every year, 40,000 lives are lost and over 100,000 are disable in road-related accidents in Pakistan, making it one of the big challenges for human security and thereby human rights phenomenon. Additionally, every year, we lose almost 4% of our GDP due to road accidents,” stated Prof Muhammad Zaman, the founding chairman of School of Sociology at the country’s top ranked Quaid-i-Azam University. This isn’t just about numbers; these are real people, our loved ones, and our real financial loss, he said.

He is heading the team that has launched the country’s Grand Challenge Fund project aiming to make roads safer and city’s smarter. Among other hiccups, his team faces bureaucratic bottlenecks as the most daunting challenge.