Bird flu defence discovered

ISLAMABAD : A key defence that blocks nearly all bird flu when it attempts to invade our body has been discovered by scientists. Bird flus have been involved in four pandemics since 1918 killing millions of people. The research led by the University of Glasgow showed those pandemics and normal winter flus had evolved ways of getting round this powerful barrier.

The team think we will soon be able to predict which of the flus currently in birds pose the biggest risk. The scientists were investigating spillover events. These are the moments a person catches an infection from an animal. This jump across species is a critical step in the start of a new pandemic. In laboratory experiments researchers uncovered a section of our genetic code our DNA that becomes activated in response to an infection. It is called BTN3A3 (although even the researchers admit we re stuck with a clunky name). The data published in the journal Nature showed BTN3A3 became active in our nose throat and lungs and that it reduced the ability of bird flus to replicate. Researcher Dr Rute Maria Pinto said nearly all bird flus are unable to bypass this protection so these are normally blocked by it so they don t jump. She added The big majority of human viruses and in fact all pandemic viruses so far have [resistance to BTN3A3] so they overcome this block and therefore infect.