LGH medics lauded for serving patients on Eid days

LAHORE : The service of suffering humanity is the first attribute of Islam because nothing is more important than a human life. From amongst the persons who serve in this field with hard work and dedication are the top health professionals who do not care about their own happiness. Even on auspicious occasions like Eid, they perform their duties in the hospitals and spread smiles on the faces of the patients.

Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar expressed these views in a conversation with the doctors, nurses and paramedics on duty at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) during the Eid holidays. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Riaz Hafeez, Dr, Abdul Aziz and other administrative doctors were also with him on this occasion.

Dr Al-Fareed also made a detailed review of all the departments of LGH.

It is noteworthy that the Principal PGMI and the administrative doctors were present in the hospital even during the Eid holidays, which boosted the morale of the young medical staff. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar went to the beds of the patients one by one and inquired about their well-being and besides praying for their speedy recovery.

He also distributed sweets among them. He appreciated the spirit of serving the suffering humanity by the doctors, nurses and congratulated them for performing their duties during the holidays.

Talking on this occasion, Principal PGMI said that those who have the spirit of selfless sacrifice for others are the beloved people of Allah Almighty, so we need to ease the suffering of the people who are in trouble.

He said efforts should be made with sincere intention to keep it because prayers from the hearts of suffering patients become a means to change the fate of doctors and nurses, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar added.

Prof. Al-Fareed said that due to the mutual coordination of senior doctors and administration of all departments of the hospital, the patients were treated in a better manner without any break and we will also stick to the same policy in the future, to bring a good name for the institution.

MS Dr Khalid briefed Principal PGMI that under the policy of the Punjab government, during Eid, patients were provided free of charge syringes, operation equipment, diagnostic tests, CT scans, ultrasound, X-rays and medicines while the Dialysis Centre remained functional 24 hours a day so that the patients suffering from kidney disease did not face any difficulty.

He said that the attendance of employees in all departments was ensured. Special attention was paid to cleanliness while the environment was provided to the citizens coming to the hospital according to the rules of hygiene, he further added.