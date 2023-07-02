LDA wing heads remained on call during Eid holidays

LAHORE : For the first time in the history of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), its officers were bound in the provincial metropolis during Eid holidays. Sources said an order was issued by LDA Director Administration in this regard.

The order stated, "In view of the prevailing pre-monsoon spell, it is hereby notified that all wing heads of LDA shall available on a call during the upcoming Eid holidays and they will not leave station without prior approval from the competent Authority.”

The orders were issued on the directions of the LDA DG. The recent order has spread panic among the LDA officers as many of them has already left for their home towns to spend Eid holidays with their families.

A senior LDA officer, on anonymity, said earlier LDA officers were also deputed on flour duties during Ramazan, which was also unprecedented. He said the Commissioner Lahore should use the staff of departments concerned for dealing with pre-monsoon or any calamity. He added he and other officers received calls from DA office not to leave Lahore.

When contacted, ADG HQ LDA Imran Ali said only wing heads were asked to ensure their availability. He said Commissioner has powers to depute any officer on any such assignments.

He said the order was passed in good faith and for the betterment of the city in case of heavy rain so that LDA resources could also be used during any untoward situation.