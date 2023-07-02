Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy and humid weather with scattered light rain was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 34.8°C and minimum was 26.6°C.