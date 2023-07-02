PM’s tireless efforts help clinch IMF deal: Hamza

LAHORE: PMLN Vice President and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that instead of taking a sigh of relieve, there was a row of mourning in a particular section after signing off an agreement with the IMF.

Reacting to the negative behaviour of a political party over the agreement with the IMF, Hamza Shehbaz said that the political actors who lead to default want to see Pakistan sink but the economy revived with the tireless efforts of the prime minister and his entire team.

The former chief minister said that the fire that hit the economy has now been extinguished, but this group was mourning. He said those who attacked the state tried hard to sabotage this agreement and now the people of Pakistan have recognised their faces well.