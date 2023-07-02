FJMU VC visits allied hospitals on Eid days

LAHORE : Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal along with Principal FJMC Prof Noreen Akmal spent Eid with patients and duty doctors at FJMU's allied hospitals.

The VC visited the allied hospitals, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Government Mozang Teaching Hospital and Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara. Chairperson Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology Prof Ayesha Malik, Chairperson Department of Medicine Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Head of Medical Unit-III Prof M Aftab and senior registrars of all units were present.

The vice chancellor, along with Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Ali and faculty members made a detailed visit to the Emergency Ward, SGRH, and Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother and Child Health. He conveyed the message of prayers and good wishes from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The vice chancellor and the principal cut the cake along with the doctors on duty, distributed Eidi and appreciated the spirit of the doctors engaged in serving the patients away from their parents and siblings. He said that the purpose of the visit was to share the joy of Eid-ul-Azha with the patients admitted in the hospital and the medical staff performing duties during Eid days. He further said that Eid-ul-Azha teaches us the message of sacrifice and love. He also advised that the serving of patients and their prayers are the cause of success in both worlds. The vice chancellor, along with Prof Noreen Akmal, met the doctors and nurses on duty at the Government Mozang Teaching Hospital and reviewed the facilities available to the patients. The vice chancellor, along with the principal, also visited the Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara, where the newly appointed Medical Superintendent, Dr Sohail Arshad Rana gave a detailed briefing about the facilities provided to the patients. The vice chancellor interacted the patients individually in the emergency ward. He also reviewed the supply of medicines in the pharmacy and instructed the medical superintendent to leave no stone unturned in the service of the patients. He also instructed that this hospital be exemplary in terms of good governance as per vision of Government. On duty doctors and patients appreciated the university and hospital administration for spending the day with doctors and patients on Eid.