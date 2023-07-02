CM praises cleanliness measures on Eid

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements on Eidul Azha and commended officials of Solid Waste Management Companies (SWMC), Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, officers and staff members of the Local government and other relevant departments.

The directed for continuing cleanliness operation in streets and towns in an effective manner in case of rain. Mohsin Naqvi stated that a significant success has been achieved in the Eid cleanliness operation due to objective reporting of the Special Branch. The CM acknowledged that the Special Branch has rendered an appreciable performance by providing timely information in the attainment of zero waste task. He said that effective reporting of the Special Branch has helped to timely lift the animal residues and dispose of them in an appropriate manner. He congratulated the whole team of Special Branch.

Naqvi condemns sacrilegious act in Sweden

The CM has strongly condemned sorrowful incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. He stated that such a provocative action gives birth to hatred and extremism only. Mohsin Naqvi highlights that Islam imparts a lesson of peace, tolerance and lenience and there is no scope of extremism and hatred in the Islam. He remarked that extremist attitudes of violent- prone elements are a potent threat to the peaceful societies, adding that the language of peace is universal which everyone will have to learn. Mohsin Naqvi lamented that sorrowful incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden is highly condemnable and there is a dire need for the global community to pay immediate attention to the repercussions of Islamophobia.

CM expresses condolence over death of actor Shakeel

The CM has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned actor Shakeel Ahmed. Mohsin Naqvi in his condolence message has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family members of late Shakeel Ahmed. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while paying tribute to the services of actor Shakeel Ahmed remarked that late Shakeel Ahmed was an academy of the art of acting adding that memorable dramas of late Shakeel Ahmed are imprinted on the hearts of his fans even today. He stated that one golden era of the art of acting has come to an end with the sad demise of Shakeel Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached here on Saturday evening after performing Hajj.

The CM on reaching here visited Ganga Ram Hospital and inspected the emergency ward. Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the patients and asked them about their wellbeing. He commended the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for serving the distressed humanity during Eid holidays.

He extended Eid felicitations to the patients, attendants, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the patients and reviewed treatment facilities. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the spirit of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on remaining present and performing their duties during Eid holidays is praiseworthy, adding that the real message of Eid is to sacrifice one’s happiness for others. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he has felt pleased to see doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in serving the distressed and ailing humanity.