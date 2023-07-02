Protests continue over Netanyahu’s judicial reforms

TEL AVIV: Israelis protested again on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reform plans, days after he said he had dropped a key provision in the controversial project.

The demonstrators have kept up the pressure with weekly rallies against Netanyahu, who returned to power last December at the head of a coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right parties.

As they have done every Saturday for months, protesters thronged the heart of Israel´s commercial capital Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the government´s judicial overhaul proposals. Opponents of the plan believe it could open the way to more authoritarian government.

In March, as the mass protests were backed by sweeping industrial action, Netanyahu announced a “pause” to allow for talks on the reforms, which were moving through parliament and split the nation. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara had accused him of acting “illegally” in championing the reforms.