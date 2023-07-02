Bolsonaro to appeal to Supreme Court after being barred from public office

Brasília: Jair Bolsonaro called the court decision to bar him from public office for eight years a “stab in the back” The ruling renders the 68-year-old ineligible to stand in the next presidential election in 2026 -- opening the contest for a new leader for Brazil’s political right.

Bolsonaro was tried by the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) over claims he made in a televised meeting with foreign diplomats in July 2022, during which he claimed electronic voting machines in use since 1996 compromised election transparency.

He gave no proof for the claims he made just three months ahead of his election defeat to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Prosecutors say Bolsonaro’s claims contributed to a violent invasion of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in January by supporters angry about his electoral loss.

In a verdict that stretched over several days, five of the seven judges of the TSE in Brasilia voted to censure Bolsonaro for alleged abuses of power. Two found in his favor. The former president told journalists the TSE decision was a “stab in the back” and he would appeal to the Supreme Court.

“I’m not dead, we’re going to keep working,” Bolsonaro told journalists in Belo Horizonte in Brazil’s southeast -- far from the court in Brasilia.

“This is not the end of the right in Brazil,” he insisted. The lead judge on the case, Benedito Goncalves, had ruled Tuesday to convict Bolsonaro, saying he had used “violent speech and lies” that “endangered the credibility” of Brazil’s electoral system Five of the seven judges on Brazil’s Superior Electoral Tribunal voted to censure Bolsonaro

Goncalves said the 2022 meeting “served to incite a state of collective paranoia” about elections at a time Brazil was deeply polarized.

“He instigated a belief that there was a real threat that the results of the 2022 election would be adulterated,” said the judge. “It was extremely harmful to the democratic environment.”