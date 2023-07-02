Spain PM pledges EU support for Ukraine as Zelensky slams foot-dragging

KYIV, Ukraine: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged the EU´s “unequivocal” support for Ukraine in Kyiv on Saturday as Spain assumed presidency of the bloc, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at foot-dragging over pilot training by “some” Western nations. Sixteen months into Russia´s invasion, Ukraine says it is fighting “fierce” battles as part of its counteroffensive launched last month after weeks of anticipation.

But both Zelensky and his commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny registered their frustration over the slow deliveries of weapons and lack of clarity over pilot training.

Sanchez visited Kyiv on the first day of Spain´s EU presidency, saying this “demonstrates a clear and unequivocal political commitment” to Ukraine´s bid to join the 27-nation bloc.

His trip came ahead of a key NATO summit in Vilnius later this month that is expected to map out the future relationship between Ukraine and the Western military alliance.

“In the next few months, we will make progress on issues that are essential for the future of the European Union, yet Ukraine is going to be at the centre of all our debates,” Sanchez told reporters during a joint news conference. He said the European Commission had recently issued an interim assessment on the status of Ukraine´s candidacy to join the bloc.

“The report is positive and shows significant progress,” Sanchez added. Kyiv also said this week that the time had come for NATO to clarify its stance on Ukraine´s membership. At the joint news conference with Sanchez, Zelensky said that during the Vilnius summit he wanted his country to receive an “invitation” to join NATO after the war.