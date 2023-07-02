Japan power into women’s Asia Cup basketball final

SYDNEY: Defending champions Japan kept their bid for a sixth straight women´s Asia Cup basketball title on track Saturday with an 88-52 semi-final thumping of New Zealand. Stephanie Mawuli poured in a game-high 17 points with six rebounds and three assists while Monica Okoye added 16 points as the world number nine overpowered a Tall Ferns side ranked 20 places below them.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallists will meet either world number two China -- runner-up to Japan at the last two Asia Cups -- or third-ranked hosts Australia in Sunday´s final.

Japan closed out the first quarter with a 24-11 advantage and went on a 14-0 run in the second to surge into a 47-25 half-time lead at Sydney Olympic Park.

They shifted up a gear in the third frame with aggressive offence and built a 66-38 buffer going into the home stretch when New Zealand had nothing left in the tank.

New Zealand were led by Charlisse Leger-Walker with 14 points.

All four semi-finalists in the eight-team competition clinched a place at the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifying tournament.