Shaheen first to take four wickets in first over of T20

LAHORE: Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi created history by becoming the first bowler to take four wickets in the first over of a T20 match. Shaheen took four wickets in the first over of a T20 match while representing Nottinghamshire in the T20 Vitality Blast. Shaheen delivered an exceptional opening over against Warwickshire.

Shaheen claimed wickets on the first, second, fifth, and sixth deliveries. He started by dismissing opener Alex Davies with a yorker, followed by bowling out Chris Benjamin. Next, Dan Mousley played a shot straight into the hands of Olly Stone, resulting in his dismissal.

Despite Shaheen's outstanding performance, Nottinghamshire ended up losing the match against Warwickshire by two wickets. The Bears successfully chased down the target of 169 runs in 19.1 overs, thanks to a superb innings of 65 runs off 46 balls by opener Robert Yates. Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, and Jake Lintott contributed with scores of 19, 27, and 27 not out, respectively, to secure the victory for Warwickshire.