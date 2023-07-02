North Nazimabad municipal commissioner robbed

North Nazimabad Municipal Commissioner Ammar Khan was robbed by armed suspects during Eidul Azha holidays. According to the police, two suspects on a motorcycle escaped after snatching a mobile phone and cash from Khan. Following the incident, police reached the crime scene and inquired into the crime. The North Nazimabad municipal commissioner said he was inspecting the offal disposal arrangements for Eidul Azha when suspects came on a motorcycle and fled after snatching his mobile phone and cash. The incident took place near the Ship Owners College in North Nazimabad.