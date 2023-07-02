CM lauds Sindh Revenue Board for exceeding tax collection target

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has greeted the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) for collecting taxes in the financial year 2022-23, which ended on June 30, more than its revenue generation target.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Sindh CM said the SRB had shown exceptional revenue collection performance in the passing financial year despite massive devastation caused by floods and economic decline causing a slowdown in the business activities in the market.

Shah said the Rs185.3 billion revenue collected by the SRB in the outgoing financial year was a record tax collection by it during its 13-year history.

He said the SRB had collected Rs 185.3 billion in revenue in the fiscal year 2022-23, which was 21 per cent more than the tax collected in the previous financial year 2021-22.

In the previous financial year 2021-22, the SRB had collected Rs153.5 billion in revenue.

The CM appreciated the SRB’s team for collecting Rs5.3 billion more than its annual tax target. He added that the SRB had been assigned a revenue collection target of collecting Rs180 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23.