Man kills wife during argument over money

A man killed his wife with an iron rod after she asked him for money for household expenses at their home in the Shah Latif locality. According to details, on the second day of Eidul Azha on Friday, a heated argument broke out between the couple, following which the man killed his wife.

Police said that Saifullah and his wife Sanam were arguing at their house, when the husband in his anger hit the woman on the head with an iron rod, resulting in the woman dying on the spot. The man escaped after the incident.

The woman, aged around 25 years, was a mother of a seven-year-old girl. The victim hailed from Jhal Magsi. Police said the murder weapon was recovered and the woman’s body was taken to the hospital.

Officials said that raids were carried out at two locations to arrest the man, but so far the suspect has evaded arrest.

Police said that further investigation is under way.