Residents suffering as mayoral office given to party without mandate: MQM-Pakistan

The coordination committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chided the Sindh government for what is said defective sanitation arrangements in Karachi, Hyderabad, and other cities of the province on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

In a brief press statement issued on Saturday, the MQM-P Coordination Committee said piles of unattended animal waste was present in several parts of Karachi and the city administration was nowhere to be seen to resolve this serious civic issue.

The coordination committee expressed apprehension that there could be an outbreak of contagious diseases among the residents of urban Sindh if no emergency measures were taken to improve the situation of sanitation there.

It lamented that the civic infrastructure of Karachi had been in a shambles for long and unattended municipal waste could create a massive problem for the residents due to sheer neglect by the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

“People of Karachi have become the ultimate sufferers of the situation that the city’s mayoral office has been given to a party that secured only a certain percentage of votes polled by Karachiities instead of honouring the mandate of real representatives of the city,” said the Coordination Committee.