Naeem demands abolition of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board

The Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party did nothing to resolve the civic issues of Karachi after usurping the municipal system of the city. Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made these remarks as he addressed a press conference on the first day of Eidul Azha on Thursday.

He lamented that the municipal agencies in the city even lacked the powers to collect municipal waste from their respective jurisdictions.

He demanded that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) be abolished on account of its utter failure to do the necessary sanitation work in Karachi on the occasion of Eidul Azha and instead, the municipal agencies in the city should again be given powers to collect and dispose of trash.

He said the SSWMB had failed to timely lift and dispose of the remains of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The SSWMB did not fulfil its commitment to provide motor vehicles to different municipal agencies for quick lifting of the animal waste, he added.

Rehman alleged that the Sindh government had usurped the powers of the municipal agencies in the city and one such power was of lifting and disposing of the trash.

He demanded that municipal agencies in Karachi be given administrative and financial powers to resolve the basic issues of the residents of the city.

The JI leader asked Karachi’s newly elected mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to speak for empowering the municipal agencies of the city to quickly solve the civic issues of its people.

He informed journalists that elected local government representatives belonging to the JI had assumed leadership roles in nine municipal towns of the city but they did not have any powers to resolve the issues of people in their respective jurisdictions.

Rehman said the local government department of the Sindh government should have ensured that the newly elected union committee and town chairmen in Karachi got their offices and other resources in a functional status soon after their oath-taking in order to empower them to serve the residents of Karachi in the best possible manner.

He assured the media that the JI would not hesitate from appreciating the show of good work by the provincial authorities belonging to the PPP while at the same time, they would readily expose wrongdoings or inefficiency on the part of the Sindh government.

He, however, gave the assurance that the newly elected town and UC chairmen belonging to the JI notwithstanding the lack of authority and resources would do their best to serve people in their respective areas.

Rehman also expressed gratitude to the people of Karachi for donating in greater numbers the hides of sacrificial animals to the charity of wing of the JI, Al-Khidmat Foundation, to enable it to sustain a number of its charitable drives across the country in different

social sectors.