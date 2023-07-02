SMIU issued with notice on plea against appointments

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), the advocate general and others on a petition against the appointment of assistant professors in violation of the eligibility criteria set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Adnan Alam Khan and others said in their petition that they were qualified PhD candidates for the post of assistant professor at the SMIU, and had applied for it, but despite having the requisite qualification, they were not called for an interview.

They said that the respondent university selected their own pre-selected candidates to recruit against the advertised posts. They added that the SMIU administration appointed people who were not qualified in terms of the eligibility criteria set by the HEC.

They also said that the minimum requirement for the appointment is a PhD degree in the relevant field from a recognised university, pointing out the HEC criteria, and highlighting the print-out of the university’s website, showing that the same does not reflect there in terms of the respondents holding such a qualification.

They requested the court to direct the SMIU to again call the petitioners for interviews after the proper issuance of interview letters, as well as to call a report about the appointment criteria of the respondents, showing if the appointments were carried out according to the Sindh Civil Servants Rules and the PhD criteria set by the HEC.

They also requested the court to cancel all such illegal, non-PhD candidates’ appointments in grade 18 and above who are ineligible according to their experience and qualification, and to restrain the respondent from appointing candidates against merit and the eligibility criteria.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed issued notices to the Sindh advocate general, the SMIU and others, telling them to file their comments on the next date of hearing.