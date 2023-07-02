Most of 6.7 million substance abusers in Pakistan are young students, moot told

islamabad: Drug abuse among students has reached an alarming level in Pakistan where exam-related anxiety is one of the major factors that push students to use drugs during their education life, experts said at a seminar.

They said that according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), 6.7 million people in Pakistan, or nine percent of the population, are addicted to various substances, including tobacco and alcohol.

“The youth are among the groups most vulnerable to substance abuse. Unfortunately, drug addiction has reached an alarming level in Pakistan, and if immediate actions are not taken, this may lead to total destruction of our educational system and the nation,” Prof Saeed Quraishy, vice chancellor of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), said.

Speaking at the seminar held recently in connection with International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Dow University, Prof Quraishy expressed concern over the growing incidence of drug abuse, especially among students in Pakistan, and called for a comprehensive strategy and seriousness to tackle the menace of drug abuse among students.

The awareness seminar was organised at the main auditorium of the Dow Medical College, under the auspices of the Psychiatry Department. It was addressed and attended by Principal Dow Medical College Professor Saba Sohail, Dr Brigadier (retd) Shoaib Ahmed, Dr Washdev Amar, Dr Ayesha Sarwat, Dr Javed Akbar Dars, Uzma Ali, Dr Uroosa Talib, Dr Brigadier (retd) Ramzan Mehr, Dr Nadeem Iqbal, Dr Ajmal Mughal, Dr Kiran Bashir, Dr Majid Ali Abidi, Dr Amit Kumar, Dr Naeem Siddiqui, Dr Zaib un Nisaa and Dr Chuni Laal.

Prof Saeed Quraishy maintained that the Dow University was currently engaged in efforts against a group of drug peddlers reportedly active at the Ojha campus. “The situation indicates how pressing the issue is, requiring support from all stakeholders, including parents.”

“The number of individuals affected by cannabis (hashish, marijuana, bhang etc.) and amphetamines (ice and other stimulants also known as psychostimulants) is rapidly increasing worldwide. The Drug Day report 2022 says that there were 284 million drug users in the world in the year 2020,” he said.

In her address, Principal DMC Professor Saba Sohail emphasized the need to help out students who fall prey to drug abuse. “Instead of ignoring or ridiculing students who demonstrate unusual behaviour, we need to focus on their treatment and provide counselling so that they can return to their normal routine,” she said.

Brigadier (retd) Shoaib Ahmed, head of Abdul Qadir Khan Institute of Behavioural Sciences, said that a psychological assessment test should be done for new students or recruits in any field, aimed at identifying mental health issues, if any, at an early stage. He said that a questionnaire could also be prepared for the same.

Prof Iqbal Afridi said that steps were being taken to reduce mental pressure on students worldwide. “We also suggest that you should not suffer from any mental stress due to marks. Be moderate in exam preparation too.”

Dr Farah Iqbal said that neighborhood committees should be formed to solve psychological problems, which were previously formed here, and scholars should also be told to highlight religious teachings on these important issues in such a way that the pressure on minds could be reduced. In fact, people turn to drug habit to reduce mental stress.

The incharge of the Department of Psychiatry, Dow University of Health Sciences, Dr Washdev Amar, said that usually the habit of addiction is adopted by being influenced by someone and the sufferer thinks that he will quit after a certain period of time, but it gets to the point where the sufferer is forced to tell themselves that quitting is not enough for them anymore.

He said that the habit of addiction here is considered bad character. It is not really a character disorder but it should also be considered as a disease and needs to be treated with sympathy and treatment instead of hating or loathing the sufferer. He said that addicts also deserve our sympathy in the same way as other sick people are shown compassion.

Dr Washdev further said that the release of dopamine, a chemical from the center of the brain, causes feelings of pleasure and well-being. An imbalance in dopamine release leads to depression. Addiction initially gives relief to the sufferer but gradually leads to chemical imbalance, which requires treatment.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof Saeed Quraishy presented honorary shields to all the distinguished guests.