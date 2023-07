A conductor who had misbehaved with a female passenger of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi a day before Eidul Azha has been fired over the incident, a video clip of which had been circulating on social media.

In the video the woman can be seen asking the conductor for her change back, following which the conductor misbehaved with her. Other women in the bus can also be seen repeatedly asking the conductor not to misbehave.