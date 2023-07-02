Cattle market generated Rs8bn business activity, says spokesperson

The administration of the main sacrificial cattle market of Karachi that was organised on the Northern Bypass this year has claimed that it generated Rs8 billion business activity during this year’s Eidul Azha season.

The cattle market, which was set up in the Sohrab Goth area in previous years, was shifted to the Northern Bypass this time. The market, which is established in District West, operates under the Malir Cantonment Board.

The market’s spokesperson, Yawar Chawla, in a press statement issued on Wednesday said that everyone had got an animal they were looking for. On the eve of Eidul Azha, he said, the market had been almost emptied as its animals were sold.

Chawla said that this time, the market made a record business in its new location. He added that this time around 700,000 sacrificial animals were brought to the market, of which 600,000 animals had been sold by Wednesday, which, he said, was a record-breaking figure.

The market, he said, saw the sale of as high as more than Rs10 million animals and as low as Rs50,000. He said that a huge business activity was generated in the market, from which the animal sellers, animal fodder sellers, tea kiosk owners, water suppliers and many more businesses made money.

The market’s spokesperson appreciated the support of political, religious and social leaders. He also appreciated the support of television and stage artists who visited the sacrificial animal market.