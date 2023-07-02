Two brothers among three shot dead in Baldia Town

Three people, including two brothers, were killed and a minor boy was injured in a firing incident at a mobile phone shop in Baldia Town on Thursday. The four persons, including the minor boy, were injured after they were shot at armed men while they were present at a mobile phone shop in the Rasheedabad area of Baldia Town.

They were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where three of them, including two brothers, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

According to Baldia Town SP Mugheez Ahmed Hashmi, the deceased victims included 26-year-old Junaid, son of Ishaq, his elder brother Sufiyan, 35, and 48-year-old Imtiaz, whereas, the injured boy had been identified as five-year-old Ayan who was said to be out of danger.

Initially, it was reported that the incident occurred over offering resistance during a robbery bid, but later, police investigations revealed that the victim Imtiaz was a resident of the Rasheedabad area and the deceased brothers had come to visit him from Kohat where they had obtained bail in a murder case.

Police said the three persons were targeted by the armed suspects while they were sitting at the mobile phone shop. After the shooting, the perpetrators fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The investigators found 12 empty bullet shells from the crime scene.

The actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that they were investigating the case from various angles to ascertain the reason behind the target killings.

Statement of the victims’ family members were also being recorded to get help in the investigations, police said.

A case has been registered at the Baldia Town police station in which a few suspects have also been nominated.

According to the FIR, the three persons were killed due to their personal enmity in Kohat.

Police said a man named Ameer Azam had been named as a suspect by family members of the victims.

CCTV footage of the firing incident has also been obtained by the police investigators, in which people can be seen running during the firing. Further investigations are under way.