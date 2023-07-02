Watchman dies in cylinder explosion at warehouse

A watchman was killed in a cylinder explosion at a computer parts warehouse in the North Nazimabad area. According to details, there was a loud explosion during the filling of gas at the warehouse located at a bungalow in the neighbourhood.

The roof and a wall of the warehouse collapsed, and a fire broke out. Due to the collapse of the warehouse’s roof and wall, the guard of the warehouse was buried under the debris. His body was later pulled out and taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased was a father of four, and a resident of the Liaquatabad area. After the explosion was reported, the police reached the site and called the fire brigade, the bomb disposal squad and rescue workers. A fire engine brought the fire under control.

Due to the explosion, other bungalows adjacent to the warehouse were also partially damaged. After the inspection of the bungalow, the officials of the bomb disposal squad said that the explosion had occurred during the filling of gas due to a short circuit.

According to the company’s workers, the fire started due to a short circuit at the warehouse, due to which the AC compressor exploded.

A large number of computers, laptops and computer parts were kept at the warehouse to be sold online. The watchman’s body was handed over to his family after completing the formalities.