Governor provides 1,000 ration bags for families of ‘MQM-P’s martyrs’

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited the temporary headquarters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Bahadurabad to hand over 1,000 food ration bags for the families of the MQM’s martyrs.

Upon his arrival at the MQM-P headquarters, the governor was greeted by the party convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convener Dr Farooq Sattar and Federal Minister for IT Aminul Haque.

Earlier on a phone call, the MQM-P chief had appreciated Tessori’s efforts to distribute 20,000 ration bags among deserving people without any discrimination on the occasion of Eidul Azha. Dr Siddiqui had urged the governor on the occasion to give away ration bags to the families of the martyrs of the MQM in a similar fashion.

Talking to media persons at the MQM-P headquarters, Tessori said that he had come there on the request of Dr Siddiqui. He expressed gratitude to the MQM-P convener for telephoning him for praising his efforts to distribute ration bags among destitute families without any discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, colour or caste.

Tessori told the media that 20,000 ration bags had been successfully distributed from the Governor House as the drive continued throughout the Eid holidays.

He said the families of all the martyrs should become prime beneficiaries of this welfare drive irrespective of their political affiliation.

The governor informed the media that Dr Siddiqui had asked him to take along all the concerned quarters in the province in line with the fact that he was the Governor of the entire Sindh.

Tessori said that serving the families of martyrs was also in accordance with his vision to ensure that the office of the Sindh governor should remain fully devoted to helping out the deserving communities.

To a question, he said that some 500,000 youngsters had been registered for appearing in the upcoming aptitude test to select the participants of free-of-charge information technology courses to be offered at the Governor House.

He told journalists that computer laboratories and an air-conditioned marquee had been set up at the Governor House for conducting the IT courses.

Answering a question, Dr Siddiqui said it seemed that no one cared for Karachi given that its civic infrastructure had been in a shambles for long. He added that the people of Karachi had been facing the issues of water shortage, electricity failures and unemployment.

This sorry state of affairs had been continuing despite the fact that Karachi accounted for 54 per cent of exports of the country, he remarked.

The MQM-P convener also expressed gratitude to the governor for coming to the party’s headquarters along with ration bags for the families of martyrs.

He also clarified that Tessori should not be considered a leader of the MQM-P as his was an apolitical post.