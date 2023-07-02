Thankfully, the IMF programme appears to have been completed and we now have $3 billion in funding. Sadly, this is far from the solution to our financial problems. In the past, we chose political priorities over financial sense and this has to change going forward. We need to cut expenditures and ensure that subsidies are channelled towards maximally beneficial initiatives like reducing food and fuel prices. That being said, this deal was non-negotiable in order to avoid default and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his administration deserve credit for getting it done.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu