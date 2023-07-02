Political polarization has become an existential threat to Pakistan’s peace, stability and prosperity. Instead of reducing the intensity of polarization, each new government has added fuel to the fire. Additionally, biased media and exploitation of religion have also played a role in dividing the people.

This has led to instability, growing intolerance and left the country deeply fractured. We can solve this issue by making our political and economic institutions more inclusive and fostering a democratic culture that deals with differences in a constructive manner.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand