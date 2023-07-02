Raise the bar

Last year, the Sindh chief minister announced that the passing marks for the teacher’s selection test would be cut to 40 per cent in order to alleviate the shortage of teachers, as per reports. This is simply not acceptable. Teaching is one of the most important professions there is and is vital to ensuring our country’s future progress and prosperity. One could say that it is teachers who build our future by grooming future generations and the job is only becoming more advanced as we move into the AI era.

Given the magnitude of this task, it is crucial that the profession maintains the highest standards possible. A candidate who cannot clear 50 per cent is highly unlikely to end up becoming the kind of teacher that will build a better future. For these reasons, I feel a revision of the Sindh government’s teacher-recruitment policy is in order.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro