AI drawbacks

The pitfalls of ChatGPT and other AI tools, especially with respect to education, must be discussed. Many educators have raised concerns about how these new tools make it easier for students to stop thinking and simply have AI do their work for them. It is becoming evident that many students at all levels of education are misusing AI as a plagiarism tool.

There is an urgent need for new anti-plagiarism tools in order to curb this practice. Furthermore, it is sad that a technology that promises so much is being used in such a lazy and dishonest way. Students should be taught how to use AI to help them improve their work, not help them out of work.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur