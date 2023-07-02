The government has finally managed to reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF, bringing the country much-needed relief. If approved by the international lender’s board, the agreement secures us $3 billion in funding spread over nine months.

Thus far, we have failed to stand on our own feet as an economy, let alone become a strong global player. This deal, and the anxiety it caused among the people, should serve as a motivator for us to smash the begging-bowl for good.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad