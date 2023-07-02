Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Paris offensive was not in vain after all as Pakistan’s authorities have reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) for a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) that would put on tap for Pakistan around $3 billion – in addition to providing fiscal space for Pakistan to stay the path of macroeconomic stabilization and a framework for flow of financing from the country’s multilateral and bilateral partners. To be fair, this is beyond the wildest expectations of most observers in Pakistan, and should help the authorities steady the boat of economy. As well, the ostensibly proactive approach taken by the Fund staff to Pakistan’s cause in arriving at this SBA should put to rest all the conspiracy theories about any alleged geostrategic maneuvering by the IMF.

This new vista opened by the SLA does little to improve the image of economy czar Ishaq Dar, but he has only himself and his public pronouncements to blame for it. The events leading to the SLA leave no doubt that all the foot-dragging over policy measures was stalling rather than expediting progress with the IMF – and that the breakthrough came only after the PM took the matters into his own hands, interacting with the Fund at the highest level and telling the authorities to deliver on belt tightening and revenue enhancing measures in addition to lifting administrative curbs on imports and raising the policy rate. The IMF executive board is yet to formally approve the SBA, but given that Islamabad requested the SBA only after getting the right signal from the Fund, there is little doubt that it will arrive when the board meets in mid-July.

None of this warrants smooth sailing for Pakistan over the brief lifetime of the SBA. On the contrary, the programme was likely designed with a keen eye to the tough political road ahead for the country, due to hold a general election in September or October. If all goes according to plan, the incumbent government will give way to a caretaker government to hold the election, which will then transfer power to the next elected government – all within the nine-month SBA lifetime. In other words, a string of three administrations will have to deliver on the policy stewardship goals of the SBA for it to be a success, with disbursements and reviews likely staggered so that each one of them has an incentive to act responsibly. It will be very interesting to see if the coalition government tries to defer some of the requisite but painful policy decisions to the caretaker administration, but such an attempt is likely to backfire spectacularly given how little time there is between the executive board’s nod and the onset of the election season. Any policy misstep will inevitably lead to a hiccup in the flow of funding not only from the SBA but also from Pakistan’s bilateral and multilateral partners.

The need of the hour, therefore, is to embrace the design of the SBA and look at it as an opportunity rather than a challenge. Dar & co have found out the hard way that Pakistan’s bilateral partners – including Arab countries and China – are also sold on the need for the IMF’s oversight of economic reform Pakistan must undertake. It was precisely for this reason that Dar could not come with the requisite financing from bilateral sources outside the framework of an IMF programme despite all his exertions. It is high time the authorities realized that the economic reform agenda including macroeconomic stabilization is in Pakistan’s own interest. Painful though they are, viewing these measures as the Fund’s diktats causes unnecessary heartburn and creates resistance to their implementation. They should be seen as the bitter pills Pakistan needs for the sake of its economic health. Only then can the political leadership of the country find adequate motivation to complete the economic reform agenda and confidently sell it to the bureaucracy and the citizenry. The success of the SBA is also important because in its wake, our next elected government is likely to need a full blown EFF programme. How the authorities manage the current programme will certainly have consequences when the time comes to negotiate that future programme.

Finally, there is no doubt that political risk is inherent to the political transition Pakistan must navigate over the rest of this year, but there are certain steps the authorities can take to ensure continuity of sound economic policy through this transition. For instance, it should not be too difficult to ensure continuity within the top tier of bureaucracy at the finance ministry. PM Sharif and his economy point man must make sure that a seasoned team of capable leaders who understand the need for the reform programme and the SBA are in charge in the ministry. That set should then be charged with the stewardship of the programme until the transition to the next elected government. This course of action should serve the nation well, because changing horses midstream can have catastrophic results, especially when the margin of error is as small as we have right now.