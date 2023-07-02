IMF programme boosts rupee outlook in near-term

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to rise against the dollar in the short-term due to optimism following the signing of a $3 billion new bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), analysts said.

Given the growing worries about the outlook for the short-term external account, the signing of the new SBA programme has emerged as a significant and positive move. With SBP’s foreign exchange reserves at a meagre $3.5 billion, less than one month’s worth of import coverage, and significant external repayments of $9 billion, including $4 billion in sovereign rollovers, until December this year, the agreement will, for the time being, instil confidence and remove uncertainties.

“In the short-term, we anticipate the Pakistani rupee to strengthen, driven by a positive sentiment arising from the new Standby Agreement (SBA). However, we expect any recovery to be temporary due to the anticipated opening up of forex markets and the easing of import restrictions, which will exert pressure on the currency,” said Arif Habib Limited in a report.

“The SBP is likely to maintain its current tight monetary policy stance to manage inflationary pressures effectively,” it added.

The SBP’s recent decision to withdraw its general guidance to commercial banks on import prioritisation also played an integral role in seizing the deal. In the recent (emergent) monetary policy statement on Monday, the SBP mentioned that the decision to withdraw guidance was influenced by the goal of meeting the obligations of the ongoing IMF programme.

Despite recognising the importance of this measure, the Monetary Policy Committee acknowledged that it has increased the potential risks to both inflation and the exchange rate. The IMF has also raised similar concerns in its statement.

The rupee depreciated sharply in the last fiscal year that ended June 30 primarily as a result of a stalled IMF loan programme. The rupee slipped to 286 against the dollar on June 27, 2023, compared with 204.8 on June 30, 2022, in the interbank market.

Pakistani rupee witnessed the worst decade in history, according to Ismail Iqbal Securities, a Karachi-based brokerage house. “In FY23, USD appreciated 40 percent against PKR; 3rd largest in history. The highest was 131 percent in FY72 when we lost East Pakistan,” it said.

“If we break Pakistan’s 76-year history into decades, the ongoing decade has witnessed the largest increase in USD rate, with 4 years still remaining,” it added.

A professional platform for treasury markets named Tresmark forecasts that the rupee will probably increase to 275 to the dollar.

“For our clients, who sold exports in forwards on Tuesday, need not do anything as they are covered. But for other exporters, the next 2 weeks can be unsettling as USD/PKR may go down to 270-275/$ temporarily,” it said.

“This is a good level for importers to settle their obligations. However, we do not see USD/PKR remain at those low levels for more than 15-20 days as the backlog of imports and remittances catches up and with SBP preferring to mop up forex liquidity to build reserves.”