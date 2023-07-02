IMF deal expected to positively impact economy, capital market

KARACHI: Pakistan has mitigated the risk of default and signaled positive outcomes for the economy and capital market by securing a staff level agreement with the IMF, analysts said.

Zafar Moti, a former director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, anticipated a strong market opening with an increase of 400-500 points on Monday.

“Pakistan has come out of a significant economic challenge. While there may be some issues such as increased diesel and electricity prices, the agreement eliminates the likelihood of Pakistan's default and is expected to have a favourable impact on the economy and the capital market,” Moti said.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, predicted that stocks would outperform as an initial reaction to the IMF staff-level agreement, preventing default in FY24.

However, he added, an economic uncertainty might persist due to the State Bank of Pakistan's discount rate reaching an all-time high of 22 percent, coupled with anticipated high inflation following the hike in power tariffs.

“Although a recovery in the rupee is expected, the near-term challenge lies in debt restructuring to ensure rupee stability.”

Muhammad Rameez, an analyst at Foundation Securities, suggests that the market would regain confidence following the IMF deal and improved macroeconomic indicators. He expects an improvement in the price-earnings ratio in the next two to three months. Expected inflation control amid a better reserve situation may lead to rupee appreciation. The cement sector, particularly cyclical stocks, is likely to perform well. Rameez foresees a significant rally in the stock market within the next three to four days.

Mohammad Sohail, of Topline Securities, highlighted that the Pakistan ETF (exchange-traded funds) saw a 5.5 percent increase on Friday after the IMF deal, as the market was closed for Eid holidays.

“This ETF trend indicates a potential rally of nearly 2,000 points in the KSE 100 index on Monday when the market reopens,” Sohail said.

Pakistan has entered into a new 9-month $3 billion IMF short-term programme called Standby Arrangement (SBA).

“This programme, superior to expectations, is set to restore investor confidence amid uncertainties arising from the upcoming caretaker government and the subsequent new government,” Topline securities said.

The deal will also pave the way for additional funding from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other bilateral and multilateral sources, supporting the replenishment of depleting foreign exchange reserves.

The brokerage predicted a short-term appreciation of the Pakistani rupee in both interbank and open markets.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) also welcomed the $3 billion bailout deal with the IMF, demanding the government plan for long-term measures to stabilise the ailing economy.

“An IMF programme was the best and shortest way to give some relief to our economy,” FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said. “The programme will boost business confidence and help in bringing donations from friendly countries and the institutions such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Paris Club,etc.”

He hoped that Pakistan would receive foreign investments of $10-$12 billion, which would help ease an import pressure amid low foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan forex reserves are standing at $3.5, which can hardly cover a month’s import demand in the country.

An economic uncertainty for the last 16 months has jeopardised business activities in the country, which led to a flight of capital. The IMF deal will also help the rupee stabilise against the dollar, according to FPCCI chief.

“It’s good to have the IMF back despite meeting some harsh conditions,” Sheikh maintained. “It would be better if the programme had been made back in November.”

He urged the government to ensure austerity measures and announce a special package to boost overseas investment.

“The government should bring a special package for overseas Pakistanis to secure and legalise their investment as they can play a vital role in boosting foreign direct investment in Pakistan.”

FPCCI chief also stressed on measures for industrialisation saying it would help increase the country’s exports, ensure import substitution, and create more jobs.

While hailing the nine-month programme with the IMF, he emphasised on long-term measures by the government to ensure sustainable growth. Sheikh informed that FPCCI would present a 15-year economic development plan and put efforts to build a consensus between all the political parties.