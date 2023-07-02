PM to participate in SCO moot on 4th

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) being held in videoconference format on July 4, 2023. “The invitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by the prime minister of India in his capacity as the current chair of the SCO,” said the Foreign Office.

Earlier in May, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto travelled to Goa to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting.

“At the forthcoming CHS, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart out the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states. This year, the SCO-CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organisation,” said the Foreign Office.

The FO pointed out that the prime minister’s participation in the CHS illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.