Three terrorists in Bajaur, one in Khyber district killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four terrorists and injured another three in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in general area Inayat Qilla, Bajaur district, and Tirah, Khyber district, on Wednesday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that during an operation in Bajaur, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. As a result, three terrorists, including commander Shafi, were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.
In another IBO in the general area Tirah, Khyber district, the security forces killed one terrorist and injured another three seriously in an intense exchange of fire. Weapons were also recovered.
