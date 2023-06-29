PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan sent to jail

MARDAN: A local court in Mardan on Wednesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a corruption case. The PTI leader was rearrested for the sixth time in another corruption case shortly after being released by an anti-corruption court in Peshawar on Tuesday. Earlier, the court had granted post-arrest interim bail to the PTI leader in a case related to alleged fake hiring in the fisheries department and causing Rs2.3 million losses to the national treasury. Soon after his release, officials of the Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) took him into custody in another case related to alleged embezzlement of funds in various contracts. Khan was first arrested by the Islamabad capital territory police on May 11 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO) in connection with the violent protests and attacks on the civil and military installations last month.
