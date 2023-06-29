SHC directs judicial magistrates not to delay inquests into mysterious death cases

KARACHI: All the judicial magistrates serving in Sindh have been directed by the Sindh High Court to ensure that matters pertaining to the exhumation of bodies to ascertain cause of death are taken up on a priority basis and disposed of in accordance with law without any undue delay.

This directive was issued in a recent order of the Sindh High Court for an inquiry into 19 deaths, mostly of minor children, in District Keamari’s Mochko area in February 2020. The deaths were suspected to be the result of toxic gas emissions. Similar mysterious deaths were also reported in the district in that year.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the police investigations into mysterious deaths, a high court bench, headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, observed in an order that police investigation reports in instant cases reflected a distinct lack of initiative in the collection/securing of evidence.

The court observed that when a suspicious death occurs, acceding to the wishes of family members does not serve the ends of justice and requirements of Section 174 of the CrPC relating to ascertaining the cause of death, as the body of the deceased is often a valuable repository of evidence that could serve a critical purpose when presented in the court.

It further observed that treating a post-mortem as a matter of choice rather than a mandatory requirement undermines the future course and outcome of an investigation and trial. The high court directed the advocate general for Sindh and the AIG legal to assist it with regard of lack of postmortem examinations in mysterious deaths cases.

The Sindh advocate general informed the court that a postmortem is a requirement of the law in such cases. He said that a protocol has been devised to cater to cases of multiple suspicious deaths, but it has not been duly notified by the provincial government.

He submitted that standard operating procedure policy guidelines have been devised for monitoring, coordination, timely action and defined lines of command and control in all future cases of multiple suspicious deaths.

The court was informed that a committee headed by the home secretary and representatives of police, environmental protection agency, health department have been constituted to deal with cases of three or more deaths in suspicious circumstances.

As per the SOP, the committee on receipt of information through any source shall convene a meeting to deliberate upon the possible reasons and factors of such details, visit the scene, ensure collection of evidence and postmortems, send samples to laboratories within six hours and prepare a final report after receiving lab test reports and other relevant evidences from health and environmental protection departments.

The law officer told the court that the notification represents an initial steps and protocols would be improved if the need is observed from time to time.

The Sindh IGP undertook that inaction on the part of police officials for delay in conducting postmortems on the victims in suspicious death cases would be inquired into and appropriate action would be taken against those who were found to have been delinquent in discharging their functions.

The court also directed the deputy director of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency to submit a proper inquiry report in relation to residential areas where the incidents in question had occurred. As many as nine people died while 537 people were affected in the locality of Jackson Railway Colony, Bhutta village, Docks Colony, Kachi Para and an adjacent area due to some unidentified poisonous gas in February 2020. Police investigators said the cause of death could not be ascertained as family members did not allow conducting postmortems.

The petitioners, including right activists, had also approached the high court for ascertaining the cause of deaths in the Keamari gas leakage incident, in which hundreds of people were affected.

They had submitted that the federal and provincial authorities failed to protect the lives of citizens and no precautionary measures were taken by the port authorities to prevent the deadly leakage. They sought an independent inquiry into the incident and a direction for the government to pay compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased persons and affected citizens.