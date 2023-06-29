Pakistan observes International Day of Parliamentarism amidst political turmoil

ISLAMABAD: “Strengthening Democracy and Governance” is the theme for this year’s International Day of Parliamentarism, which will be observed tomorrow (Friday).

It’s a momentous occasion celebrated on June 30th each year and offers a unique opportunity to recognise and appreciate the crucial role that parliaments play in upholding democracy, good governance and the rule of law. The day is being observed in Pakistan amid peculiar ambience and strange circumstances. The country is without two provincial assemblies including Punjab, the biggest federating unit of the country. The economy is in shambles and uncertainty is prevailing. The National Assembly, an elected house of the people of the country, under the leadership of its Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, who had earlier served as Prime Minister, is struggling hard to save the institutions and democracy from the onslaught of a political anti-state actor. The strong armed forces are siding with democracy, which is a source of satisfaction for the elected houses of parliament. It would be pertinent to recall the history, theme, significance, and ways to celebrate the International Day of Parliamentarism. Highly placed parliamentary sources told The News here

Wednesday that special events would be organised immediately after the Eid holidays to express solidarity with the theme of the day. The House of Federation and the upper house of parliament, the Senate, would also join the National Assembly in the celebrations. The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Parliamentarism in 2018 through a resolution. This commemorative day recognizes the pivotal role of parliaments in the development and functioning of democratic societies. By celebrating this day, the world acknowledges the importance of parliamentary institutions and their impact on policymaking, legislation, and representation. This year’s theme for the Day focuses on the pivotal role parliaments play in advancing democracy, fostering inclusivity, and promoting effective governance. It highlights the need for collaboration among parliamentarians and citizens to address global challenges and build sustainable and equitable societies. The Day offers an opportunity to honour and promote democratic principles, including transparency, accountability, and citizens’ participation and acknowledges parliament’s critical role in shaping legislation, ensuring government accountability, and safeguarding the rights and interests of citizens. The celebration raises awareness about the importance of parliaments in ensuring democratic governance, fostering political stability, and safeguarding human rights. The Day inspires citizens to engage with their parliamentary representatives, providing a platform for dialogue and collaboration.

The day promotes global cooperation and the exchange of best practices among parliamentary institutions, fostering democracy worldwide. The UN has asked for encouraging parliamentarians to engage in thoughtful debates on key issues, fostering inclusive discussions that reflect diverse perspectives. Collaborate with civil society organizations and media outlets to raise awareness about the role of parliaments and the importance of citizen participation in democratic processes. Organize educational programmes and workshops to engage young people in discussions about democracy, governance, and the importance of parliamentary institutions. Share success stories and initiatives undertaken by parliaments that have positively impacted communities and advanced democratic principles. Utilize social media platforms to share information, quotes, and engaging visuals that highlight the significance of parliaments and encourage public participation in democratic processes.

The annual International Day of Parliamentarism serves as a reminder of the vital role that parliaments play in ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and represented in government. It calls upon citizens, parliamentarians, and governments to work together to strengthen democratic principles and ensure effective governance. Instituting an international day for parliaments is particularly important at this critical time for parliamentary democracy, when people are losing trust in political institutions and democracy itself is facing challenges from populist and nationalist movements. If democracy is to thrive, then parliaments, as the cornerstone of functioning democracies, need to be strong, transparent, accountable and representative. The Day is celebrated every year on 30 June since 1889 when the IPU was founded.