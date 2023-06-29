Huge crowds stone the devil as Haj winds down

Muslim pilgrims perform the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual as part of the Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina, near Saudi Arabia´s holy city of Mecca on June 28, 2023. — AFP

MINA: Millions of pilgrims, after saying Fajr prayers and travelling through different means of transportation on Wednesday (10th Zulhaj), embarked on a journey from Muzdalifah to Mina for the stoning of the devil.

From dawn in Mina, hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims began pelting three concrete monoliths representing Satan and heading to Makkah for a final “tawaf”.

The pilgrims collected pebbles from Muzdalifah last night and made their way to Jamarat Bridge. It was one of the final rites of Haj, which took place in a structure with three pillars symbolizing the devil. Every pilgrim should hit one of the three walls of the Jamarat on three different occasions.

This year, the Nusuk platform added the schedule of the Jamarat stoning ritual to facilitate and streamline the event that most of the 1.8 million pilgrims will head to throughout the day. The ritual will be repeated for two more days, with participants eventually casting stones at all three pillars. As helicopters buzzed overhead, pilgrims flooded the streets around Mina. In Makkah, the Holy Kaaba was packed from the early morning with circling pilgrims, who loudly congratulated each other on completing the rituals.

Amid scorching heat with maximum temperature touching 45C, more than 500 pilgrims have suffered from heat exhaustion while performing their Haj but thanks to relevant health authorities for providing them quick treatment.

Of the total, around 400 pilgrims with worse health conditions were given support to join the health convoy that took them to stay in Arafat, which is inevitable for fulfillment of Haj.

In a media interaction, a spokesman of Health Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali, said more than 166,000 pilgrims were provided with healthcare services so far.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a message wishing “well-being and prosperity on our country, on Muslims and the world” and announced he would pay for sacrificial animals for nearly 5,000 of the poorest pilgrims. Wednesday’s devil-stoning marks the start of the three-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday, celebrated by Muslims by buying and slaughtering livestock.

Stoning is one of the most dangerous stages of the Haj, with the press of people around the pillars creating the risk of a stampede.

In 2015, a stampede killed up to 2,300 worshippers in the worst Haj disaster ever. A similar incident killed 364 in 2006. Other stampedes were reported in 2004, 1998 and 1994.

In 1990, the failure of a tunnel ventilation system triggered a huge rush that killed 1,426 pilgrims, mainly from Asia. There have been no major incidents since 2015, and the site has been extensively remodelled with a multi-storey bridge to allow the pilgrims to access the monoliths safely.