Shehbaz forms committee for PIA restructuring, revival

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday constituted a committee to work out restructuring, reformation and revival of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). He was chairing a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the PIA, according to the PM Office.

The committee, headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, would present its proposals and recommendations to the federal cabinet after Eidul Azha. The committee would also comprise Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the PM Jahanzeb Khan and secretary aviation.

The body would deliberate on different options for restructuring and revival of the PIA.

The aviation minister briefed the prime minister on the proposed roadmap and reformative measures for the uplift of the national flag-carrier.

The PM appreciated efforts of the minister for PIA’s revival. He said PIA had the capacity to overcome the losses.

The meeting was told that the number of planes in the PIA fleet would have to be increased from 27 to 49, in order to steer the airline out of crisis.

PM Shehbaz said the PIA had lost the Europe and US routes owing to irresponsible statements by the previous government, inflicting loss of billions of rupees. He recalled that the incompetent ministers of the previous government had victimised international investors, Chinese firms and Turkish businessmen.

Calling the reformation process inevitable, the PM told the meeting that the PIA could only progress if run by professional and administrative experts purely on a profit-and-loss basis. He said the government was heading towards a policy mechanism in which its role would be confined to the policy-making and facilitation of investors, businessmen and companies.

Federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Adviser Ahad Cheema and relevant authorities attended the meeting.

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke to the President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday. The prime minister felicitated the government and the people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Reciprocating the prime minister’s sentiments, President Erdogan extended warm Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye. They agreed that the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), to be held in Islamabad, will provide a leadership driven and forward oriented impetus to strengthen the close fraternal relations between the two countries, especially in the economic domain.

Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is underpinned by abiding bonds of religion, culture and history. Regular leadership level contact remains a defining feature of this strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The prime minister extended Eidul Azha greetings to the government and the people of Qatar.

Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also reciprocated good wishes for the government and people of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Both the leaders expressed their resolve to further bolster already strong and brotherly ties between both the countries.