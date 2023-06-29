Rescue teams put out fire at ex-PM Gilani’s residence

MULTAN: A room at the residence of former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani caught fire, which was put out by the Rescue 1122 teams on Wednesday. The Rescue 1122 Multan officer, Dr Kalimullah, said that a fire emergency was reported at the Gillani House and rescuers controlled the fire with quick efforts. The former premier, his son ex-MNA Abdul Qadir Gillani and ex-MPA Syed Ali Haider Gillani were present at their residence and appreciated the Rescue’s quick response. Dr Kalimullah said the fire was controlled within 15 minutes while the fire operation response took 4 minutes.
KARACHI: For 11 months of the year, the residents of Karachi are targeted for their mobile phones, vehicles and other...
LAKKI MARWAT: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company disconnected over six dozen illegal power connections during an...
LAHORE: Politicians from smaller provinces, including nationalist leaders, have termed fresh polls the only solution...
KARACHI: There has been no respite from the increasing incidents of street crime in Karachi, as more than 37,000...
LAHORE: Eidul Azha is not only a religious festival, it also creates huge economic and social activities that help the...
Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without...