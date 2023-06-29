 
Thursday June 29, 2023
National

Rescue teams put out fire at ex-PM Gilani’s residence

By Our Correspondent
June 29, 2023

MULTAN: A room at the residence of former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani caught fire, which was put out by the Rescue 1122 teams on Wednesday. The Rescue 1122 Multan officer, Dr Kalimullah, said that a fire emergency was reported at the Gillani House and rescuers controlled the fire with quick efforts. The former premier, his son ex-MNA Abdul Qadir Gillani and ex-MPA Syed Ali Haider Gillani were present at their residence and appreciated the Rescue’s quick response. Dr Kalimullah said the fire was controlled within 15 minutes while the fire operation response took 4 minutes.